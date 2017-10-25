Revised plans for a neglected but key part of central Belfast

The picture above the main story on page 17 illustrates a row of buildings in a part of Belfast city centre that is earmarked for redevelopment.

The almost derelict property does not at first look particularly attractive, crumbling behind barricades.

The windows are boarded up and there are weeds growing out of the roof.

But if you look more closely it is in fact one of the most attractive parts of Belfast, Lower Garfield Street.

The row of buildings curves gently, with beautiful period detailing and red brick.

This is an area that is ripe for redevelopment rather than demolition.

Yesterday a new plan for regeneration in that part of Belfast was unveiled.

Castlebrook Developments said that it had listened to criticism of earlier proposals and made “significant revisions”.

This is welcome.

Regeneration in Belfast is always welcome, if it is financially sustainable. But it is essential that the fundamental character of our glorious capital, one of the best Victorian cities in the UK, is retained. At times in the past it was not preserved.

The area which forms that part of the so-called Royal Exchange plans has huge potential. It is a link between the Cathedral quarter and the Castlecourt section of Royal Avenue.

It backs on to an area that includes one of Belfast’s most historic, and architecturally striking, churches, Rosemary Street First Presbyterian, which itself has a curved exterior.

A decade ago, as Victoria Square and several hotels neared completion, it seemed perhaps that the city had more development than it could sustain. This is not so now.

These new plans need careful study, to ensure that they will indeed keep the character of that part of Belfast. In the meantime it is encouraging to see that there has been some effort to address earlier concerns.