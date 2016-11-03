Sammy Wilson: The arrogant elite will use this ruling to try to prevent Brexit

Today’s court ruling that the triggering of Article 40 requires approval of the House of Commons will be a great comfort to the arrogant anti-democratic remainers who wish to dismiss the views of the British people on EU membership.

The government is right to appeal it and hopefully the Supreme Court will see this case for what it is namely a means of finding a way to overcome the 23rd June referendum result.

It has been clear from debates in the House of Commons that the losers in the referendum have been seeking for a weapon which will enable them to carry out a prolonged guerrilla war against the momentous decision made on 23rd June.

They want prolonged debates on the government negotiating position. They have demanded a running commentary on how the negotiations go so that they have multiple opportunities to scupper our leaving the EU.

They have demanded commitments to maintaining the most damaging aspects of our membership namely the free movement of people and membership of the single market. Todays judgement will give them the weapon they have long sought in the fight against the democratic wishes of the people. Make no doubt about it this arrogant elite will use it to the full.

The DUP have committed ourselves to helping the government meet its obligation to implement the will of the British people and will give our support to any House of Commons measure which may be necessary if this decision is not overturned.

Let there be no mistake about it a successful blocking of the 23rd June referendum would be a severe blow to democracy in the UK and any attempt to stretch the leaving process out would in the arguments of the remainers prolong the uncertainty which businesses and the country faces with all the consequences associated with that delay.

• Sammy Wilson is DUP MP for East Antrim