SF chair’s remarks on Poppy Day bomb cause disharmony and trauma

Like many people in the district and further afield, it was deeply disappointing and depresssing to read the comments attributed to the chairman of Fermanagh Omagh council, Councillor Stephen McCann.

His refusal to show any sort of empathy with the victims of violence and the Remembrance Day bombing in Enniskillen almost 30 years ago certainly struck a raw nerve with many of us and his reported comments that we should as it were move on from the past is in stark contrast to that of Sinn Fein who continue highlighting specific and not so past events such as ‘Bloody Sunday’ , and events that took place in Ballymurphy and Loughgall to name but just a few.

Hypocrisy of Sinn Fein, talking about moving on from the past when keeping alive events such as Loughgall, above. An aerial view of Loughgall RUC station after the IRA attack on it in 1987

These instances are kept very much to the fore by Sinn Fein with millions of pounds demanded for inquiries not to mention their demand for former members of the security forces being brought before the courts.

As an Erne North Councillor, an area which witnessed many terrible tragedies and murder as well as the planned attempted murders in Tullyhommon of innocent children and adults in 1987, I totally disassociate myself from Councillor McCann’s remarks.

Instead of sowing seeds of goodwill and being a positive ambassador for the region for ALL our people, his comments have done nothing among many but to reap further disharmony, mistrust and bring trauma memories to many minds, a fact which is to be deeply regretted as people strive to live at peace with their neighbour across the divide.

Raymond Farrell, Councillor, Erne North, DUP