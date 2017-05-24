Sinn Fein should say sorry for Manchester IRA bombs

Michelle O’Neill has signed off a book of condolence for the Manchester attack as ‘Sinn Fein Leader in the North’.

Many victims of terrorism will view this action, citing her party, as crass. If Michelle O’Neill is genuinely concerned for the people of Manchester then as leader of Sinn Fein/PIRA in Northern Ireland there is something that may bring a level of healing which she could do – apologise unreservedly to the people of Manchester for the IRA’s attacks on that City in 1992 and also in 1996 which left scores of people injured, both physically and also psychologically.

Monday night was a cruel act of terror which has left a high death toll and even larger injured list but so too were the PIRA attacks of 1992 and 1996 cruel acts of terrorism.

Overnight on Monday and throughout yesterday we have been supporting victims and survivors of those attacks who are reliving those horrific experiences which they previously endured, many are going through considerable emotional and mental turmoil.

When politicians and governments talk about legacy – this is the brutal coal face and the legacy of terrorism.

The events of Monday night confirm for our group the absolute necessity for the Westminster government to properly resource a support organisation who would assist victims and survivors of terrorism throughout Great Britain, victims of Islamic terrorism but also victims and survivors of PIRA terrorism – those who the government have failed in some cases for over 40 years.

This must be the commitment of those contesting the current Westminster parliamentary elections, that post formation of a new government that immediate attention will be given to these issues.

Kenny Donaldson, Spokesman for Innocent victims United stated, Fermanagh