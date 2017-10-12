The £40m injection will not solve long term NHS problems

A union claimed yesterday that a £40 million cash injection for health was a victory for “people power”.

The money is of course welcome and important.

But it will not even come close to meeting the long term demands of the NHS in Northern Ireland.

One of the greatest political failures in the Province over the last two decades has been the refusal to grasp health reform.

There is only one alternative to such a reform – a vast, long term increase in funding for the health service on top of the huge financial support that the crucial sector already gets.

But this would be madness. It would in the first instance be an inefficient allocation of public funds, by pumping cash into unreformed services. In the second instance the money would need to be found. How? Where? The Treasury already is stretched with other commitments, and is running a deficit that means the UK’s overall debt pile keeps rising.

And already London is funding more hospitals per capita in Northern Ireland than in England.

So a further open ended commitment would have to be met with tax rises. Already the higher rate of income tax bites on an ever growing base of taxpayers. Already VAT is 20% and fuel duty is sky high. Would voters accept yet more taxes?

The tragedy in this is that the situation is so dire that all the main political parties had come finally to accept reform just before Sinn Fein pulled down Stormont.

There will have to be re-configurations or closures so that services can be concentrated more efficiently in expert units.

The UK population is ever rising, in part through immigration but also due to rapidly improved life expectancies. This is a modern miracle of medicine but it has the side effect that it puts immense strain on the NHS.

Politics here has to move beyond gimmicks such as free prescriptions and instinctive opposition to any rationalisation. Politics did indeed just reach that point a few months ago, until SF pulled the plug. Whatever happens in the coming days, that party must not get reward for its disgraceful conduct.