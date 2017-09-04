The ‘equality’ agenda may prove more of a problem to Foster than Irish language

Three weeks ago I wrote: “My reckoning is that the DUP will be shifting on some key issues and maybe sooner than we think. But they won’t do it without a thorough internal review and calculation. And they won’t do it if they feel they’re being unduly pressurised. The party has proved that it can change direction. It will do so again.”

I think we saw the first signs of that change in Arlene Foster’s speech on Thursday evening. The audience was the key that evening. She was speaking to the DUP’s Executive – its governing body; and she knows that if she doesn’t have them on board then she won’t be shifting policy on anything.

The content of sections of the speech will have been shaped by a ‘soundings’ exercise carried out by the party over the past few months, during which members, key supporters and ‘opinion formers’ were consulted. So, when she said, “We have nothing to fear from the Irish language, nor is it any threat to the Union,” you can be sure that was a message that had come through during that exercise.

The overture to Sinn Fein was also a gentler one, in both tone and tactic: “I am proposing that we restore an Executive immediately. Put ministers back into posts so that decisions can be made and that Northern Ireland can have a government again. But we also agree to bring forward legislation to address culture and language issues in Northern Ireland within a time-limited period to be agreed. If we fail to do that in a way that commands cross-community support then the Executive would cease to exist.”

I’m pretty sure she knew that Sinn Fein would reject her offer. That doesn’t really matter at this point because Sinn Fein hasn’t walked from the talks process. What she was doing—what she knew she had to do – was let Sinn Fein know, let her party know and let broader unionism know that the DUP was now prepared to negotiate seriously on the Irish language. She has agreed to make it a bargaining chip because she hopes that Sinn Fein may be prepared to blur their red line on the issue and take a broader view.

That broader view will have to embrace the ‘equality’ agenda, too; and that agenda presents problems for the DUP’s original core support. In the piece I wrote three weeks ago, I noted: “The DUP still has a hardcore evangelical wing – there from the earliest days – who place God’s Law above and beyond everything else. The equality agenda means nothing to them. They regard homosexuality (not to mention a handful of other socio/moral issues) as an abomination: in other words, it can never ever be right.

“How would they react if the DUP were seen to soften its attitude? How many of them would support Jim Wells, who, if I’m correct, would regard a softening of approach as a resignation issue?”

Let me put that in blunt terms: is it worth Foster risking those votes if there’s no guarantee that she can attract replacement votes? She knows the massive damage done to the UUP when Trimble took huge electoral risks ‘for the sake of the peace process’. And that’s why I was interested in another paragraph from her speech: “Unionism is, by its very nature, all embracing. It is not an ideology that styles itself as ‘ourselves alone’. If you love the Union as much as we do then it doesn’t matter about your class, your religion or your ethnicity. Our unionism unites people in a common cause. As we make the case for the Union, it is imperative that those who cherish the Union should stand side by side in defence of what we value the most.”

Yet Arlene will know – particularly from the response of the national and international media to her deal with Theresa May – that unionism here (let’s call it ‘Ulster’ unionism) is often portrayed as insular, excluding and different. She will know, too, that there is a widely held perception that ‘Ulster’ unionism, the DUP’s especially, is not a welcoming place for certain ‘types’ of people and certain kinds of ‘lifestyle.’

And that’s a problem she needs to address and resolve. Unionism must be inclusive, pluralist and equal – because that’s what unionism needs to be if it is to survive. Gay, straight, atheist (I was once told by a very senior UUP figure that he thought it must be hard to be “both a unionist and an atheist”!), Catholic, Protestant, bin-man, banker, grammar school, high school, black, white, turquoise, 20 or 90; none of that should matter. A unionism which doesn’t/can’t embrace all of those lifestyles and backgrounds is a unionism in name only.

Arlene’s speech was an important one – albeit one which needs a lot more flesh put on the bones. She needs to come back to the issue of equality; and she needs to nail down the values – not just the ‘Ulster’ unionist variety – that must be at the heart of unionism.

I look forward to the day – I really do – when a gay, Irish language speaking, atheist (and you can add lots of other things to that profile) from Derry feels comfortable and confident enough to champion the Union and be accepted as an election candidate by mainstream unionism. Arlene and the DUP have an opportunity to open that door.