There are truths in Ramsay’s comments about laziness

The chef Gordon Ramsay is famously foul mouthed.

He has a fierce temper, and his eruptions in anger at intervals in his kitchens have made for compelling television.

Like a lot of people who seem to have turbulent personalities, he has huge talents, but unlike some such talented people, who squander their gifts, he has harnessed his talents.

Ramsay has channelled his abilities to extraordinary creative effect, and has 31 restaurants, including several that have Michelin stars, in some cases more than one such accolade.

So however unattractive his persona might be, Ramsay is a man who understands a lot about immense effort and achievement. All successful chefs are very hard workers.

His response to attempts to curb EU migrant labour is an intriguing one. “That level of influx of multinational workers in this country has sort of confirmed how lazy as a nation we are – when individuals from across the seas are prepared to come and work twice as hard for less money,” he has said.

The UK has major problems with immigration, which has been on such a scale as to change the fundamental culture of the nation, and to overwhelm its infrastructure in parts of England. It has impacted the availability of blue collar jobs.

But it is possible to disagree with Ramsay’s opposition to immigration curbs, while recognising truths in what he says.

Probably since the beginning of civilisation, wealthy societies have become lazy. People who are born to wealth often fail to appreciate the effort that created and built up that wealth.

Many low paid jobs struggle to find British people who are prepared to do them. So Ramsay’s point could also be applied to justify welfare reforms, that have sought to ensure that work always brings greater reward than staying out of work.

His view also highlights a point that some economists make: that you can have mass immigration or a generous welfare state, but few societies can easily have both.

Whatever path the UK follows, it should never lose sight of the work ethic that underpins almost all wealthy societies.