Trevor Lunn: Next year we cannot allow the law to be flouted over bonfires

For another year, over the summer months bonfires have been dominating the news headlines.

From concerns over size, content and positioning, it’s clear what was once a beacon of community spirit now evokes mixed feelings, with many left fearful for their own personal safety and that of their possessions.

Alliance Party MLA for Lagan Valley Trevor Lunn. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

However, it does not have to be this way and there must always be space for religious and political expression in a liberal society, even if it does not always find favour with everyone. After all, bonfires have been used as a means of cultural expression, celebration or warning for centuries, no more so than here in Northern Ireland.

Well managed, bonfires can make for excellent community events; well managed they can provide a pathway for cultural expression and identity; well managed they can avoid the often negative headlines we have witnessed in recent weeks.

Without wishing to stifle or restrict the right of any part of the community to celebrate their perceived culture, it is clearly unacceptable to place items such as flags, election posters, poppy wreaths or other expressions of hatred on bonfires.

There is no cultural expression involved in doing such things. Likewise there is no cultural expression behind damaging homes, even before we consider the costs of environmental damage and the morning after clean-up.

Recently, I was part of an Alliance party delegation that met with the chief constable, where we explored what further steps could be taken to address problems with bonfires.

While a constructive meeting, it could only go so far as the issues arising from bonfires require a multi-agency approach.

For example, why are we allowing huge fires to be constructed and burnt, containing materials such as treated wood pallets and tyres? Where do the large numbers of tyres burnt each year come from, which legally should be recycled? What happens to the levy payments we make when changing tyres on our cars?

Why are organisers openly allowed to ignore environmental and safety concerns, including the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997 and the Environment (NI) Order 2002, placing a duty on government and councils to maintain air quality.

When it comes to health and safety, there is a real risk of serious injury to those involved in construction, so why are children being allowed to participate?

The authorities responsible for regulation and enforcement have a difficult role and constantly refer to deficiencies in the law to justify their inability to act. I suggest that they have considerable justification under existing legislation to act in the public interest.

For instance, the Roads (NI) Order 1993 makes it an offence to light a fire or deposit rubbish on a public road. Surely a public car park would qualify. The Fire and Rescue Services (NI) Order 2006 gives the NIFRS power to “..do anything..” reasonably believed to be necessary in respect of a fire for the purposes of extinguishing or preventing the fire or protecting life or property.

For now, we are gifted with space and time ahead of next year’s eleventh night and anti-internment bonfires. We need consideration for the rights of others by those involved in bonfires, along with a robust and co-ordinated approach by PSNI, NIFRS, councils, Roads Service and NIEA.

If there are clear dangers you must act in the public interest. It is not acceptable to allow the law to be flouted.

• Mr Lunn is Alliance MLA, Lagan Valley