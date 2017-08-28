Until Brokenshire makes DUP and SF fear failure, there will be no Stormont deal

That sound you hear — the loud, thumpity, tip-tip-tapping sound — is the entirely predictable, carefully rehearsed choreography of the talks process.

It started last week, with Michelle O’Neill calling for “a round of talks which should be focused and time-limited”; only to be shot down a few hours later with a dismissive, “it’s a stunt” response from the DUP.

The following day, Danny Morrison (who isn’t known for commenting just for the sake of commenting), noted: “It’s about the DUP either unintentionally or deliberately misconstruing republican efforts at outreach as weakness.

“It may well be that we’re at the stage where the unionists — in the guise of the DUP — can’t make this leap. And if they can’t make this leap then republicans have the power to deprive them of power — and that’s what’s going to happen; I can’t see the thing being put back together again.”

He added, after conceding that direct rule could follow unsuccessful talks; “you shouldn’t baulk at making the right decision because of an unfavourable consequence.”

Then up popped Sammy Wilson in Saturday’s News Letter: “The demands and red lines of Sinn Fein are so unrealistic that there is not going to be an agreement.

“Brokenshire is not naïve but I wonder why he continues to be optimistic that a deal can be done. He needs to get real and understand Sinn Fein’s game. While direct rule is not my preference, I believe the people of Northern Ireland will be better served by it at this time.”

And, just for good measure, both the UUP’s Roy Beggs and Jim Allister added their voices to the direct rule chant.

Hardly worth kickstarting the talks process, you might think; and I would agree with you. But the Secretary of State is sticking to the line, “Northern Ireland needs devolved government, not direct rule, to ensure that effective public services are delivered to all.

“Responsibility remains with the parties to resolve their differences and to get back into an executive to achieve this. This is what is in the best interests of Northern Ireland.”

I’ve been arguing since December – shortly after the RHI story broke – that Sinn Fein was already thinking about a post-Assembly scenario: which means they probably don’t care if the Assembly trundles down the pan.

i also think that the DUP could live with direct rule for a while, because it gives them breathing space to negotiate internal shifts on some very difficult decisions (Irish Language, legacy, equality et al).

In other words, both parties have — or think they have — a good enough reason to let the present impasse run on and allow Brokenshire to appoint a few direct rule ministers to carry on with the day-to-day work.

But I also think that both parties remain of the opinion that MLAs will, along with the Good Friday and St Andrews institutions, keep their titles, salaries, offices, staff and assorted perks and baubles.

It’s easy to understand why they think that: because Brokenshire allows them to think it. He pampers them. He treats them with kid gloves. He allows them to think the process is still too big to fail.

Which is why, of course, the parties continue, as a gentleman in Forestside told me last week, “to take the complete piss out of our very bendy Secretary of State.”

That gentleman has a point. The parties do not fear Brokenshire. They do no fear the consequences of failure. They do not fear direct rule. They fully expect to continue to be paid while other people do their jobs and make their decisions.

I’ve got beyond caring who bears most responsibility for the ongoing farce; all I know is that they both milk it to their own advantage. So, let me offer some advice to James Brokenshire. A solid, workable agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein is not possible while they remain of the opinion that there are no consequences for further stalemate; and while they continue to believe that the public purse will carry on subsidising them in the absence of a functioning assembly and executive.

He also needs to make it very clear to them that direct rule does not mean allowing them to remain in some form of suspended — and funded — animation while others do the job. Direct rule must mean the closing of the institutions.

More than that, direct rule should mean going back to the drawing board altogether. If, after 20 years — and almost 25 if you go back to the Downing Street Declaration which triggered the process which brought us to where we are now — they are incapable of co-governance and resolution, then I really don’t see the point of yet another sticking plaster to keep increasingly hostile rivals limping along.

Brokenshire has to call their bluff if he hopes to be taken seriously. Otherwise he should just change his title to Chief Piñata, have himself hoisted at the entrance to Stormont Castle and hand out sticks with which the visiting delegations can beat him.

It would hardly be more humiliating than the obvious contempt with which they treat him at the moment.

Come on, James, have a go at government, yourself; you couldn’t be much worse than what we’ve got used to here.