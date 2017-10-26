Vigilance is needed to protect the elderly from clever scams

Scams on computers are becoming increasingly difficult even for regular users to detect.

Not so long ago many scams were quite obvious, such as a hacker taking control of someone else’s email address and mailing their friends to say that the impersonated person had been mugged in Barcelona or Rome or wherever.

Other emails purported to come from companies, but were crude fakes.

Now email hacking is much more sophisticated. The language used by a hacker might be minimal, so that it is not obvious to a friend of the person who has been hacked that is not in fact them speaking.

And emails can arrive in inboxes with expertly copied logos, so that the user thinks is is their bank or phone company.

Often the trickster only wants them to click on a link, so that they can take control of their computer too.

It is no surprise to learn that one in four older people have fallen victim to scams, many of which happen online.

If the younger generation, which has grown up with computers, can be deceived by clever scams, then an older person who is not so tech savvy is even more vulnerable.

A report on scamming will be discussed by the Northern Ireland Pensioners Parliament today at the Europa Hotel. That the event has been able to find a victim who lost £120,0000 to address them is a chilling illustration of the perils.

If there is good news when it comes to scamming, it is the fact that the authorities and computer companies are also striving to say one step ahead of the cheats and to make things as difficult as possible for them.

In the meantime, the four basic points of advice offered by Age Sector Platform (in the report on page 14) are a good starting point for elderly people using internet or phones: be wary if someone contacts you out of the blue, is offering something that is too good to be true, wants your personal details and is asking for money.