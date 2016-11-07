Why as a conservative evangelical I couldn’t vote for Donald Trump

It was suggested to me that as someone unashamedly socially conservative, right wing and evangelical it was surprising that I wouldn’t be voting for Donald Trump if I was an American.

However, I would argue that it is precisely because all those labels could be applied to me that I would have to sit the Presidential election out.

On abortion, just few years ago Mr Trump described himself as “very pro-choice”. He’s never explained how or why his view changed.

He is on his third wife and been caught boasting about grabbing women by the genitals – an unlikely champion of “traditional marriage … based on marriage between one man and one woman” as outlined in the Republican Platform.

Nothing about Donald Trump is presidential. His crude and vulgar language alone should disqualify him from office. It says a lot about the current state of evangelicalism – or perhaps the mercurial nature the term has taken on – that it would be automatically assumed that someone who made millions out of strip clubs and casinos would be that community’s choice.

That’s not to say that I would vote for Hillary Clinton.

Sammy Morrison

She has used her position in public office for personal enrichment. Her cavalier attitude towards classified documents while Secretary of State was shocking.

Comments from the FBI that they have nothing to add to what they said back in July should only remind us that they found Top Secret information was treated in an “extremely careless” fashion by Clinton and her conduct was “generally lacking in the kind of care for classified information found elsewhere in the government.”

Clinton’s policies on a raft of issues are the antithesis of everything I believe in. Her conduct while in high office previously means that I believe she is unfit for office.

We have been treated to a campaign from both major candidates which amounted to ‘vote for me to keep the other guy out’ – a poor basis to vote for anyone anywhere in the world.

Others will disagree. But for me the only wasted vote is a vote cast without conviction.

• Sammy Morrison is the TUV press officer. He has written this in a personal capacity.