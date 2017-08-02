Willie Frazer: SF need to make clear that there was no justification for violence

I read with interest Alex Kane’s platform article printed in Monday’s News Letter ( ‘Why well-meaning call to find ‘common ground’ is doomed to failure,’ July 21).

I wholeheartedly agree and commend Alex for articulating the general feeling of unionism at this present time.

There can be no common ground when one party refuses to partake in democratic politics, Sinn Fein believe policy and direction can be carved up behind closed doors presented to the Assembly floor and steam rolled through. This isn’t how modern democracy works.

Government cannot be held to ransom at the behest of a republican wish list.

All too often we hear Sinn Fein cry out that the “Peace process is at jeopardy”.

Why is the peace process at risk if Sinn Fein don’t get their legislative agenda?

What’s going to happen?

Is Adams’ O’Neill and their friends in the shadowy republican movement (which has supposedly gone away) threatening us?

Surely not.

In 1998 people like myself opposed the Good Friday Agreement we didn’t do so because we didn’t want peace – any right-minded person wants peace – we opposed the agreement because it’s foundations were built on sand.

The agreement paved the way for political failure and stalemate, giving Sinn Fein the opportunity to hold government to ransom.

The peacemaker cannot give ground, the compromises must be made by the peace breaker, which was Sinn Fein and the republican movement.

Sinn Fein need to be clear, their spokespeople need to make clear there never was and can never be a justification for violence or the return to violence in the name of a united Ireland or any political cause.

William Frazer, Victims Campaigner, Co Armagh