Orange Order chief: Manchester response is ‘an inspiration’

The Orange Order has offered its sympathy to the people of Manchester, and all those caught up in Monday’s terror attack.

In correspondence sent to the Grand Orange Lodge of England, Grand Master Edward Stevenson said the incident had “stunned and saddened not only the four regions of the UK, but the entire world”.

He said that Northern Ireland is “only too familiar” with such bloodshed, and hailed Mancunians for their “humanity, compassion and sense of community” in the aftermath of the massacre.

He said it “serves as an inspiration at such a dark moment, and stands in stark contrast to the sickening cowardice and twisted motivation of the perpetrators of such terror”.