The Orange Institution has praised Drew Nelson as “perhaps its greatest ever advocate” following his death of its Grand Secretary early on Monday morning.Component:1.7621554.1476096594, , ,$mergedBody
Order deprived of its ‘greatest ever advocate’ with Drew Nelson’s passing
- Today, the Orange Institution has lost not only its heartbeat, but perhaps its greatest ever advocate: Grand Master Edward Stevenson
- ‘Drew was a towering figure within the Orange fraternity’
- ‘A trailblazer for Orangeism - the like of which we will never see again’
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.