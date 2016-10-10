Search

Order deprived of its ‘greatest ever advocate’ with Drew Nelson’s passing

Former Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Drew Nelson who passed away in the early hours of Monday morning (October 10). Photo Aidan O'Reilly/Pacemaker Press

  • Today, the Orange Institution has lost not only its heartbeat, but perhaps its greatest ever advocate: Grand Master Edward Stevenson
  • ‘Drew was a towering figure within the Orange fraternity’
  • ‘A trailblazer for Orangeism - the like of which we will never see again’

The Orange Institution has praised Drew Nelson as “perhaps its greatest ever advocate” following his death of its Grand Secretary early on Monday morning.

