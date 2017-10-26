Ordered to compensate victim of ‘road rage’ style spitting incident

A female sitting in a car was spat in the face by a woman who mistakenly thought she had been “beeping the horn at her”, a court has heard.

The ‘road rage’ style incident happened at Main Street in Larne at 10.10pm on August 30 when the defendant, Michelle Reid, also threatened to punch the vehicle occupant.

Reid, formerly of Curran Road in Larne but now of Dufferin Avenue, Bangor, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman.

Reid was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday as a prosecutor said the defendant “confronted” the other woman as she sat in a car, spitting and striking her in the face and also threatening to punch her. The prosecutor said Reid had “mistakenly thought she had been beeping the horn at her”.

The court heard that during a police interview the defendant said she had been drinking and was very sorry for what happened.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said his client was a “paranoid schizophrenic” and believed the victim had been beeping the horn at her “and through a combination of alcohol and her mental health she took some steps which she deeply regrets”.

The court heard Reid, who had been in custody since October 1 in relation to the matter, had a record. Mr Sherrard said there had been a gap in offending from 2004 to 2015.

District Judge Peter King said a report assessed Reid as being of a high likelihood of reoffending and had 14 previous convictions including for assault. He imposed a four months jail term, suspended for two years and ordered that the defendant pays £250 compensation to the victim of the spitting attack.

The judge also said he was increasing the period of suspended sentences Reid was currently serving for other matters from one year to two and said if she re-offends she could face at least seven months in jail.

Judge King told the defendant: “You can’t assault people going about their business. I have to protect the public”.