Outbursts in court as Christopher Meli murder accused is granted bail

A teenager accused of beating a young father to death in west Belfast has been granted High Court bail.

Lee Smyth, 19, is one of three people charged with the murder of 20-year-old Christopher Meli in December 2015.

Parents Vanessa and Christopher attend a vigil for their son in December 2015

He allegedly whistled for others to join in a group attack on the victim in the Twinbrook estate, prosecutors said.

But with Smyth having already spent more than a year in custody and any trial still several months away, a judge ruled that he can now be released under strict bail conditions.

The decision provoked outbursts from Mr Meli’s parents before they exited the courtroom.

Detectives believe up to 20 people were involved in a number of violent confrontations that led to the victim suffering fatal head injuries at Doc’s Lane in the estate.

At previous hearings it was set upon by a large group of both males and females, and subjected to “a sustained, savage attack”.

One line of enquiry is that the murder victim and his friends were targeted in retaliation for a clash outside a kebab shop on the Stewartstown Road earlier the same night.

Another group of teenagers came together to exact revenge for that fight in which in one of their number sustained a nose injury, it was alleged.

Mr Meli was said to have been located, knocked to the ground and then repeatedly punched and kicked about the head.

Smyth, of Colinbrook Gardens in the Dunmurry area of the city, denies the charge against him and claims he acted in self-defence.

The accused went to police later that day to give an account of his alleged involvement in the wider incident.

He claimed to have exchanged blows with Mr Meli in a “fair fight” where both were on the ground as others set upon them, a judge was told.

Opposing his fourth application for bail, prosecution counsel said: “One witness would say this applicant whistled to other members of the group to engage in violent activity.”

Two others accused of the murder on a joint-enterprise basis, a 19-year-old man and a youth aged 17, have already been released from custody.

Another seven suspects questioned by police remain subject to a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Smyth’s legal team argued that he should also be bailed amid predictions that it could be several months before any trial gets underway.

Mr Justice Burgess granted the application after citing his age and the prospect of spending up to two years on remand.

He will be released to stay with a relative at an address approved by police.

The judge imposed a curfew, electronic monitoring, alcohol prohibition and ban contacting any witnesses or co-accused.

Amid efforts to keep Smyth away from the Meli family an exclusion zone is to be drawn up around parts of the Twinbrook and Poleglass areas.

The victim’s mother, Venessa Burke, left court with a parting message directed at the accused who appeared via a prison video-link.

She shouted: “Don’t worry about us, we will be fine. Enjoy yourself Lee.”