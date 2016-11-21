Over 240 cannabis plants recovered by police in Larne area

Police have recovered over 240 plants from a cannabis factory in a house in Larne’s Raloo area on the evening of Sunday November 20.

Officers from Tactical Support Unit, District Support Team and the Local Policing Team worked together at the planned search.

The plants were discovered at various stages of growth.

Sergeant Caldwell said: “This factory find is another example of the PSNI’s commitment to tackling the issue of drugs in our society and I am delighted that this amount of cannabis plants have been taken out of circulation.

“This issue is a priority for police and we are determined to continue to combat illegal drug supply and use.

“To do this, we also need the public to work with us and provide any information they may have.

“If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” he concluded.