Pain of son’s drugs death inspires dad to help save others

North Belfast man William Burns has channelled the trauma of losing his only son into preventing other parents from suffering the same fate.

While still raw with grief from his son Jamie’s drugs death a year ago, Mr Burns has put much of his energy into educating young people about the dangers of drugs.

Jamie Burns

The 23-year-old from the Shore Road died after taking an ecstasy tablet on a night out.

His father told the News Letter: “First we heard about it was 3.25am when police knocked at the door. They told me there had been an accident and could we get up to the Royal asap. They said it was to do with drugs and that was hard for us to comprehend.

“Anyone who knew Jamie knew he didn’t do drugs. He was a 23-year-old man who worked five days a week, went out at weekends with his mates, went to football matches, went to concerts, chased women. That was him.

“I had that talk with Jamie and he swore to me he didn’t do drugs. I still believe him. I think it was just a spur of the moment thing.”

Since his son’s death Mr Burns’ ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign has seen him talk about the dangers of drugs to young people through youth clubs, football teams and schools, on many occasions bringing along Jamie’s ashes to reinforce his point.

He said: “I’m not a drug counsellor, I’m not going to tell them don’t do this or don’t do that.

“What I can tell them is what it’s going to be like for their mum and dad, sisters, aunties, uncles, grandparents if you take that pill and you die.

“In my talks I go right back to the night it happened and don’t leave anything out. I talk about the police calling at the door and I tell kids if I had a time machine I would take them back to show them Jamie on the cold steel trolley and I can be sure they would never touch drugs for the rest of their lives.”

The One Pill campaign was put together with the help of a number of people including north Belfast community representative Teena Patrick. Mr Burns also credited Annie Davey for her work with families affected by drugs.

Mr Burns said: “This campaign is not just about people who are thinking about taking drugs for the first time, people might have been taking drugs for a while and then get a bad pill and that’s it. That’s why it’s called ‘One Pill Can Kill’.

“Every batch is different, people who make them can mix them with anything. I’ve even heard of cases of cocaine being cut with cyanide.”

Of his son’s death Mr Burns said: “Fifty-two weeks later I still get flashbacks. I come down the stairs and look at the door and I can see the outline of the two police officers.

“Not only did Jamie die that night, but part of me and his mummy died too.”

Mr Burns’ wife Lesley said: “I can see Jamie being channelled through his dad as he talks to young people through this campaign. It’s keeping Jamie’s memory alive and saving other young people.”

A special service will take place at 5pm today in St Anne’s Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of Jamie’s death.

Mr Burns said it would be “an opportunity to gather with family, friends and work colleagues and wider community to give thanks and to remember”.

“The service will be led by clergy of various denominations to highlight the all-encompassing effect of the drug problem across society,” he said.

Mr Burns said although the focus would be on Jamie and the launch of the family’s One Pill Can Kill Christmas campaign, there would be an opportunity to remember other loved ones as well.

He said: “At the service there will be an opportunity to remember precious lives lost to drugs, mental health or suicide in our community.

“People will be invited to write the names of loved ones on pieces of paper which will be placed on the altar and their lives remembered in a time of respectful silence.”

Explaining the reasons for being so open about Jamie’s death through the campaign, Mr Burns said: “I find going over the details of Jamie’s death with strangers helps me as therapy and knowing that there are people out there who might possibly not have been there if Jamie hadn’t have died and I started doing these talks.

“Because of the campaign I’ve had a lot of parents coming to me for help. I’ve had messages from parents out of desperation who have asked me could I come out and speak to their son or daughter because they need help.”

His wife Lesley said: “We didn’t know anything about this world until Jamie’s death.

“What we’ve found out is scary – the lack of support for young people with drug problems.”