Pair arrested after patrol bomb attack against female

A teenager and a man in his 30s have been arrested over a petrol bombing which left a female victim injured.

The PSNI announced on Wednesday night that they had detained a 17-year-old male on suspicion of a number of offences including making a petrol bomb and arson endangering life with intent.

A 39-year-old man had also been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, threats to kill and threats to damage property and so endanger life.

Both arrested males have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable David Kelly said in a statement: “These males were arrested following an incident in the Clara Street area of east Belfast (between Beersbridge Road and Castlereagh Road) on Sunday 14 May, when a petrol bomb was thrown at a house.

“A female occupant received injuries to her legs and the house sustained smoke damage.”