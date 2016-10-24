Paolo Nutini drops by for sing song with Jay Beatty

Superstar Paolo Nutini dropped by Jay Beatty’s Glasgow hotel for a singsong yesterday.

The 12-year-old was over for the derby match between Celtic and Rangers with his dad Martin.

Paulo Nutini with Jay Beatty and his mum Aine

Martin said he got a call from Paulo on Saturday night.

“He found out where we were staying in Glasgow and rang up to see if he could come and meet Jay,” said Martin.

Hoops-mad Paolo arrived at the hotel on Sunday morning before the game for a chinwag and a singsong.

The pair duetted Paolo’s hit song Someone Like You, a favourite of Jay’s mum Aine.

Jay Beatty with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

After Celtic won, Martin said: “What a day, what a result...This morning a very special guest came to our hotel to catch up with Jay.

“It says a lot that he would give up his Sunday morning after flying in late from London to make the start of Jay’s day even more special. A Club like No Other. Thanks everyone for a great weekend.”

Last August Paolo invited Jay and his family to special VIP access to his concert in Glasgow.

Jay, with mum and dad Aine and Martin and his sister Olivia spend hours with the A List rock star ahead of the gig.

The gig at Bellahouston was packed with 35,000 people and Jay was guest of honour.

Paolo even dedicated his hit song These Streets to the youngster on stage.