Parade agreement heralds ‘new era’ says Kelly

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly has said that an agreement brokered on contentious parades on the Crumlin Road heralds in a ‘new era’ for the communities of North Belfast and beyond.

He was speaking after an Orange parade in the area passed off peacefully this morning and loyalists immediately moved to dismantle Camp Twaddell.

He said: “This morning’s events on the Crumlin Road herald in a new era of peace building and developing better relations between the communities of Ardoyne, Woodvale, Mountainview and the Dales.

“We witnessed the first outworkings of the agreement brokered between the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents Association and the three local Orange lodges, with CARA ending its protest against morning parades while loyalists immediately dismantled Camp Twaddell.

“These moves will significantly reduce community tensions in the area.

“With a moratorium agreed on evening parades, communities can move into further dialogue and discussions aimed at improving relations in the area without the issue of contentious parades hanging over every conversation.”