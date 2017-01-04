Paraglider crashes onto Portrush beach

A paraglider has been taken to hospital after crashing onto Whiterocks beach.

A post on Belfast Coastguard Facebook site this afternoon at 2.15pm they received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service "reporting that a paraglider had crashed at Whiterocks Beach".

Belfast Coastguard post

"We tasked Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Team to the scene, who administered first aid and extracted the casualty off the beach.

"Police Service of Northern Ireland also attended and Air Accident Investigation Branch was informed. Coastal emergency, 999 Coastguard," added the post.

A PSNI spokesman later confirmed officers did attend "an incident in the Dunluce Road area of Portrush" this afternoon after a "paraglider collided on the beach".

He added: "The man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"The NIAS and Coastguard were also in attendance at the scene."