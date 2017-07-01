‘Paramilitaries kept no record so it is harder to detect them’

It was more than a year ago when Barra McGrory agreed to talk to the News Letter.

The interview that might have taken place in early 2016 is not quite the one that happens now, because legacy has since flared up.

Soldier prosecutions have heightened unionists fears of an imbalanced approach to the past, across the criminal justice system, that is overly focused on the past actions of the police and army.

Asked about the number of prosecutions, Mr McGrory, who retires in the autumn after six years in post, cites previously released figures that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has prosecuted seven republicans, three loyalists, and three soldiers.

“So I’m confused as to where the perceived imbalance is?” he says. “I mean it’s just simply not the case.”

But there is a perception, for example among some victims groups, of a reluctance by the various authorities to take on mainstream (ie non dissident inclined) republicans because it would inflame ex-Provisionals.

“But that’s just nonsense and not borne out by the evidence. If the police come to us with a file on someone regarded as a mainstream republican it would be looked at and determined on the evidence.”

But there is also a view that if 10% of Troubles killings were by the state, and if they were overwhelmingly legitimate, then on a pro rata basis there should be few security force prosecutions?

“No-one engaged in the investigation or prosecution of crime can be permitted to make that assumption ... which is that the vast majority of the state killings are legitimate. We can’t do that.

“Now, we must start from the evidence that is put in front of us and examine it and then make a clinical decision on the basis of the evidence and the application of the law whether or not that is a legitimate killing.”

What about the other end of the spectrum, the perception among republicans that their killings were not terrorism and were legitimate?

“Well, I don’t accept that either. The other side of that coin is that the police and the prosecuting agency whenever a death happens must view that death with an absolutely open mind, but it must examine the evidence first, and then apply the law.”

Does Mr McGrory think the state is at a disadvantage in legacy investigations because it has records?

“Yes. That is a fact because, as you say, state actors have responsibility to record a lot of their actions. Whether or not all of them are recorded is sometimes in dispute but there is no doubt about it, because of the role that state actors play, there will by implication be more evidence available in respect of their actions.”

(Mr McGrory later clarifies that record keeping can be to the advantage of state actors who are blameless.)

“ ... but look, I accept the point that those who engaged in paramilitary violence didn’t keep records of their actions so it’s harder to detect them and that’s one of the reasons why I think the conviction rate will be significantly lower when one attempts to revisit the paramilitary end of this.

“... I have to say the vast majority of members of the security forces I have no doubt engaged with integrity and considered themselves to be behaving lawfully, but the difficulty we have is that there are a significant number of situations where they didn’t get the benefit of rigorous investigation at the time, for various reasons, and that’s why they are now being revisited and they’re at a disadvantage in a number of respects, but they could also be at an advantage.”

What does he as a prosecutor think a society should then do if its forces, despite failures, fundamentally adhere to the rule of law yet fail even to come close to getting justice against determined terrorist leaders and massacre culprits?

“It’s a hugely difficult political question that I can’t deal with as the state prosecutor. We can only deal with evidence and processes with which we’re engaged but there are outstanding political issues which require to be addressed and I’m as frustrated as the next person in this jurisdiction that it remains unresolved.”

In what sense does he think it is unresolved?

“Well, we’re still talking about it. I as the chief prosecutor am determining whether or not to prosecute cases arising from incidents which happened at the very beginning of the Troubles. That’s unfortunate. They’re very difficult cases to decide. Nobody’s happy. The victims have waited 40 years for prosecutorial decisions and investigations, evidence has gone stale, has been lost.

“You have suspects in these cases who considered that they had already been dealt with by the system and at the end of their lives they’re now being confronted with criminal justice processes that are a significant strain on them and their families. That’s not a happy situation.”

What sort of things does Mr McGrory think might be done politically about this?

“Probably the best I can say about that at the moment as the sitting DPP is that this is a unique and extremely difficult place to be as a society in terms of the application of criminal justice and it might require extraordinary measures beyond the scope of my role at the moment.

“Nobody need be under any illusions that the application of criminal justice to a context which is now up to 40 years old in many situations, will be easy,” he says.

“These processes by their very nature must be comprehensive, the prosecutorial decisions cannot be taken until all avenues have been investigated and the likelihood of successful prosecutions in the vast majority of these cases will be slim, but if society determines that that’s what needs to be done then we will do that to the best of our ability, but my expectations for satisfying the general public in the context of that process are not high because by their very nature, people will assume that if there is no prosecution that somebody is hiding something and they will look at it through the prism of their own understanding of our history.”

• On Monday and next week: Mr McGrory on the Stakeknife probe; the controversial section 35.5 legacy directions (all focused on police-army); the Pastor McConnell trial; and similarities between Irish & Scots Gaelic