Paramilitary unit arrests man in east Belfast

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a 19-year-old man in East Belfast under The Terrorism Act.
The arrest is in connection to an investigation into serious crime in the Belfast area.
The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by police. A vehicle has been seized as part of police enquiries and a number of further searches are taking place.
