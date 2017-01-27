Parliament Buildings to host RHI inquiry

The inquiry into the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme is to be held within Parliament Buildings at Stormont, it has been revealed.

Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir moved to institute a public inquiry earlier this month after weeks of political wrangling.

Retired appeal court judge Sir Patrick Coghlin will chair the inquiry along with two panel members and, if needed, assessors from outside Northern Ireland.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said the Sir Patrick would be “unflinching in his pursuit of the truth and scrupulous in his analysis of the evidence,” and added: “This inquiry will be impartial and objective. I will not interfere in its work. It will be tasked to get to the truth of this issue.”

An Assembly Spokeswoman said: “Following an approach by the Department of Finance, Commission members were consulted by written procedure last week (Tuesday) on a proposal for the RHI inquiry to be held within Parliament Buildings.

“The Commission has agreed in principle that the inquiry can be accommodated within the building and Assembly officials will agree the details of the logistical arrangements with the inquiry in due course.”