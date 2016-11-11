Parliament commemorates WWI with Big Ben War Poetry Projection featuring poem chosen by Belfast Poet Laureate

For a third year, falling poppies will be projected onto the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) from dusk on Remembrance Sunday.

A special addition to this year’s projection will be a series of War poems. The poems have been chosen by the Poet Laureate, the National Poets from the four nations of the United Kingdom and the Children’s Laureate. The Belfast Poet Laureate, Sinéad Morrissey has selected Wilfred Owen’s The Send Off to be projected.