Parliament’s Orange lodge pays tribute to William III

The Houses of Parliament Loyal Orange Lodge laid a wreath at the tomb of King William III in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

DUP MP David Simpson, worshipful master of the lodge, officiated.

Grand master of England Ron Bather, and grand master of Ireland Edward Stevenson joined senior Orange brethren from City of London District, West Midlands District, and Metropolitan Province at the ceremony.

The annual wreath laying marks the birthday of King William III on November 4, 1650.

In his eulogy address, lodge chaplain Rev Sam McKay spoke of the central importance of the Glorious Revolution, and gave thanks for the reign of William and Mary.

Rev McKay reminded attendees that lives should be measured by depth, not length, and perfection may only be attained in the life to come. Thanks was given and prayers offered for the Queen.

Brethren later joined the annual City of London District Remembrance Day parade through central London.