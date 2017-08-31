Parties are ‘useful idiots’ on Irish: Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has described as “useful idiots” the political parties who have joined Sinn Fein in supporting an Irish language act.

At an event in Belfast yesterday organised by Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge there was a five party ‘show of strength’ by SF, SDLP, Alliance, Greens and People Before Profit.

Those present claimed a stand alone Irish language act was supported by a majority of Stormont MLAs – 50 out of 90.

Mr Allister insisted there was no justification for an Irish language act and accused the parties of jumping on the bandwagon of Sinn Fein’s ‘political vanity project’.

He also said SF had effectively chosen Direct Rule after president Gerry Adams stated there would be no executive without an Irish language act.

Addressing the parties who are supporting the call for an Irish language act alongside Sinn Fein, he said: “It is no surprise that the useful idiots in Alliance and Greens are falling over themselves to help Sinn Fein, but no unionist must do so.”

He was particularly critical of the Alliance Party, commenting: “I’m not surprised at the Alliance Party supporting Sinn Fein.

“Their voting record at Stormont is always to bail out Sinn Fein and it’s been the same at (Belfast) City Hall.”

Speaking to the News Letter at yesterday’s event Green Party leader Steven Agnew said it was important to recognise it was not just Sinn Fein who were supporting a stand-alone Irish language act.

He said: “I think it’s important to show this isn’t just about one party and what’s perceived as its demands. This is about protecting part of our history and part of our culture.

“I always say I’m British and I’m Irish, why limit yourself. There’s so much rich diversity, you should celebrate Northern Ireland where the two islands meet.”

Outlining his party’s position he said: “We agree with the principle of an Irish language act and we’re willing to look at the detail.”

In a statement last night, when asked for a response to Mr Allister’s comments, Mr Agnew said: “Sinn Fein are using an Irish language act as an excuse for their reluctance to get back into government – this manoeuvring does not shift the Green Party’s long standing support for indigenous languages across Europe, including Irish.”

An SDLP spokesman said Mr Allister’s comments were “deeply insulting and ignore the SDLP’s long term support for Acht na Gaeilge”.

He added: “The SDLP has previously tabled proposals for an Irish language act on the floor of the Assembly and, prior to the collapse of the institutions, Patsy McGlone MLA was developing a further Private Members Bill to protect, promote and enhance the rights of Irish speakers.

“As usual, Mr Allister’s comments are designed to win a headline rather than secure the restoration of power-sharing.”

Gerry Carroll from People Before Profit said: “The call for an Irish language act is supported by a majority of parties and MLAs in Stormont alongside a broad range of other organisations outside it.

“I would like to send Jim Allister a formal invitation to join the 21st century and end his opposition to the Irish language act.

“Jim and his party are completely behind the times when it comes to issues like an Irish language act and marriage equality. Thankfully, a majority of people in society want action on both.

“If an Executive is formed here, it has to represent and act on the wishes of the majority of people on these and many other issues.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw had previously said that while her party wanted to see the implementation of a stand-alone act, they “did not necessarily want the same thing as Conradh na Gaeilge or the nationalist parties”.