Paul Clark to host ‘Hymns of Faith and Hope’ event

Television presenter Paul Clark will host an event called ‘Hymns of Faith and Hope’ this Sunday at 7pm in St Mark’s Church, Armagh.

The UTV man will interview relatives of members of the security forces who were murdered during the Troubles.

They are the mother of a UDR soldier, the wife of an RUC officer, the son of a prison officer and the daughter of an RUC officer.

A former soldier of the Parachute Regiment will also be interviewed.

Each person will tell of their loss, choose a hymn and explain what it means to them. The chosen hymns will be sung at the end of each interview.

A collection will go towards the County Armagh Memorial Wall fund.

Members of the public are urged to support to this event, and especially those who are willing to speak in public about their loss.

The service will be followed by refreshments in Crozier Hall.