Pedestrian ‘critical’ after hit and run in Co Armagh

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit and run in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

The offending car did not stop. A blue coloured Volkswagen Passat, believed to have been involved, has been recovered by police from the area of the market in Crossmaglen.

Inspector Denise Graham is appealing for anyone who was in the centre of Crossmaglen early this morning and who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information about the movements of the offending car or its occupants following the collision to contact officers in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 488 of 27/12/16. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.