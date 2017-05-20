Pedestrian dies after east Belfast traffic collision

A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast, yesterday afternoon (Friday, May 19).

He was 79-year-old Patrick McDermott from the east of the city.

PSNI Inspector Ian McCormick has appealed to anyone who was in the area of the Albertbridge Road at the time and witnessed this incident to contact police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 767 of 19/05/17.