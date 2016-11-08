Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision

A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a road traffic collision on the Strabane Road in Newtownstewart last month.

In a statement police have confirmed the male pedestrian - named locally as 44-year-old Eugene O'Brien - died yesterday after being involved in the collision on October 24.

Inspector Smyth has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Strabane Road, Newtownstewart between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Monday, 24 October and may have witnessed this incident which involved a black Vauxhall Vectra car to contact police at Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1099 24/10/16.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan expressed his sadness at Mr O'Brien's death.

"Saddened this afternoon to learn of the passing of Eugene O'Brien who was knocked down near Newtownstewart last month," he said in a Facebook post. "Another tragic event for the O'Brien family in such a short time. It is my understanding that Eugene had been on life support in the Royal Victoria Hospital since the accident until his passing today.

"My prayers and sincere thoughts are with the entire O'Brien family circle, friends and wider community."