Pensioner left shaken after armed criminals tie him up

A man in his 70s has been left shaken after armed burglars tied up his feet during an aggravated burglary at his Rathfriland home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident which occurred in the Banbridge Road area of Rathfriland on Tuesday morning (November 29).

It was reported that sometime between 7am and 8am two men, one carrying a suspected firearm, entered the home of a man aged in his 70’s. They tied his feet with a belt before making off with a sum of money.

The assailants are described as follows:

1. Approximately 20-30 years, 5’2” tall, light build, dark clothing and wearing a balaclava.

2. Aged in his 30’s, 6’ tall, large build, wearing dark clothing.

The victim was uninjured but was left badly shaken by his ordeal.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “This was a terrifying incident for this gentleman and he has been badly shaken as a result. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives at Lurgan Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 256 of 29/11/16. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.