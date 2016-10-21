Person dead after M2 incident

A person has died in a serious incident on the M2 motorway, police have confirmed.

Police said the incident happened on the hill section of the motorway leaving Belfast on Friday morning.

The traffic on the Belfast bound lane of the M2 motorway

No one else is reported to have been injured.

Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, has been closed to Belfast bound traffic to allow police to complete their investigation.

The country bound slip road has also been closed.

The closures are causing severe traffic disruption and are expected to last several hours, possibly into the rush hour period.

The PSNI is advising motorists to seek alternative routes if possible.

Inspector Rosemary Leech, from PSNI Road Policing, said: “We are working as fast as we can to get this incident investigated and cleared up so that we can try and establish some normality.”

She also advised motorists not to reverse on the motorway, warning it would be illegal to do so, and to keep the hard shoulder clear for the emergency services.