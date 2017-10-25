Person found after mass emergency response at river

An individual who was the target of a large-scale search-and-rescue operation last night was found by the emergency services.

The PSNI had said the operation at 6.30pm on Tuesday had been sparked by reports that a “vulnerable” person had entered the Lagan River near to the weir in central Belfast.

24/10/2017: Emergency services at the scene

Images of the scene show large numbers of fire and police vehicles, and in addition ambulance staff, coastguard, and Lagan search-and-rescue volunteers were also tasked to the scene.

The PSNI, which was in charge of the operation, did not say how many personnel were actually tasked to the area.

Whilst the individual who was being searched for was found, it was not clear if they had in fact entered the water.