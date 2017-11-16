Peter Kay is coming to the SSE Arena: How to get your hands on tickets

Multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer Peter Kay, is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

And he has just announced that he is coming to the SSE Arena on Sunday 13th January 2019 and Monday 14th January 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Sunday (November 19) at 10am.

How to secure tickets:

The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074

Book On Line: www.ssearenabelfast.com

Ticketmaster: In person: From 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide

By Telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROL: 0818 719300)

Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter says: 'I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up. As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage'

2018

Saturday 21 April Birmingham Genting Arena www.theticketfactory.com

Sunday 22 April Birmingham Genting Arena www.theticketfactory.com

Monday 14 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro www.thessehydro.com

Tuesday 15 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro www.thessehydro.com

Monday 4 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Tuesday 5 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Wednesday 6 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Saturday 9 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Thursday 13 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Friday 14 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Saturday 15 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Thursday 20 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Tuesday 2 October Leeds First Direct Arena www.firstdirectarena.com

Wednesday 3 October Leeds First Direct Arena www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Sunday 13 January Belfast SSE Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday 14 January Belfast SSE Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Wednesday 23 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Thursday 24 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Friday 1 February Dublin 3 Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Saturday 2 February Dublin 3 Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday 11 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arenawww.metroradioarena.co.uk

Tuesday 12 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Monday 4 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Tuesday 5 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Monday 18 March Liverpool Echo Arena www.echoarena.com

Tuesday 19 March Liverpool Echo Arena www.echoarena.com