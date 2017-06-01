Peter’s role in rescue earns him top award

A Portadown security officer who helped save a woman’s life has been recognised with a special award for an ‘outstanding act’.

Peter Jebb (32) was working at The Meadows Shopping Centre last November when he noticed on the security camera a woman jumping into the River Bann.

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) said he quickly made his way to the river and, while keeping in contact with police, spoke calmly to the woman - who was up to her neck in the water - so as not to panic her.

A spokesperson added, “Displaying empathy and compassion, he managed to talk her into moving towards the river side while they waited for the police to arrive.

“Once the police arrived on the scene, Peter assisted them in pulling the woman out of the water to safety.

“Peter’s ability to think under pressure, remain calm and follow his training in order to bring the lady to safety, without putting his own life at risk, demonstrates his exceptional professionalism in an extremely challenging situation.”

Peter, who has been working for Robinson Services at The Meadows Shopping Centre for just over two years, was awarded the BSIA’s Regional Security Personnel Award.

He is described by his colleagues as being enthusiastic and charismatic, always being the first to volunteer for new tasks and approaching his work with a positive attitude.

He said, “I believe I was just doing my job... and acted exactly in the same way any of my colleagues at the centre would have done.

“It just happened that I was the first person to be alerted to the incident. I am so pleased I was able to help someone who was obviously not in a great place.

“The role of the security officer, the industry and company training have all assisted in providing me with the necessary skills and confidence to deal with difficult situations.”

Peter now goes through to the national phase of the awards and, if successful, he will attend the BSIA’s annual ceremony in London in July.