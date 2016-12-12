Petition launched on A5 upgrade after Saturday's deaths on the Tyrone road

An online petition has been launched calling for the First and Deputy First Ministers to get started on the A5 upgrade 'before any more lives are lost'.

Hosted on Change.org, the call has so far gained the support of 662 people - with an aim of 1,000.

Omagh woman, Catherine Logue, who started the petiton said: "We cannot have any other families suffer due to the loss of a loved one on the A5 stretch of the public highway!"

When she has gathered enough signatures, she intends to send it to Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness.

Two young GAA players died in a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the main Omagh to Ballygawley Road just after 8am on Saturday.

They were Killian Doherty from Drumquin and Maurice McCloughan from Fintona.

ACC Alan Todd said police are appealing for information about the two-vehicle collision.

"With many people enjoying some time off over the coming Christmas holidays, I am appealing to all road users to exercise caution, as our statistics illustrate that, like any other holiday period, there is an increased risk of collisions," he added.

"To date this year, unfortunately, 66 people have been killed on our roads.

"Over the Christmas holidays we will have additional police resources on the roads across Northern Ireland and we will be liaising closely with our An Garda Siochana Traffic Corps colleagues in the border counties.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the community was shocked by what had happened.

"There are no words to justify just how devastating, awful and heartbreaking the news is today," he added.

"Two families, an entire community deeply devastated by the reality of these people losing their lives by what is, and continues to be, an extremely dangerous road."

If you want to sign, click here: https://www.change.org/p/first-minister-dept-first-minister-for-n-ireland-get-work-started-on-upgrade-of-a5-road-scheme-asap-before-any-more-lives-are-lost-7978b74b-53df-4a79-b89d-93dce6fcb265?recruiter=134370045&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-reason_msg