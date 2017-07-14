Petrol bomb thrown at Baptist church

A petrol bomb was thrown at a Baptist church in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The device, which failed to ignite, was launched at the place of worship in West Street in Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone.

Initial reports suggested the attack had been at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church opposite the hall, but police say this was not the case.

"It was reported that sometime overnight (Wednesday) a glass bottle containing a flammable liquid was thrown at the front door of the property. This did not ignite and no damage was caused to the door or the property," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Dungannon quoting reference number 561 of 13/07/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.