Pictures emerge of torched buses in Belfast

These are the buses which were torched in south Belfast overnight.

The PSNI has said that it is thought the fire which wrecked the vehicles was started deliberately.

Two tourist buses destroyed by fire

It happened in Hope Street, just off loyalist Sandy Row, on the southern side of the city centre.

The PSNI said the incident was reported shortly before 5am.

“Inspector David Gibson said: “It appears as though the fire started under one of the buses before spreading to the second.

“While the exact cause is still under investigation, it is thought that the fire was started deliberately.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 258 03/06/17.”