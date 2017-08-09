Piping hot competition to begin in Portrush

The beat of drums is drawing nearer for residents of Portrush, as the north coast seaside town gets set to host the annual North West Pipe Band Championships and Champion of Champions competition event on Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19.

It takes place the week after the World Championships in Scotland, and marks the conclusion of the piping season.

The event is organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) Northern Ireland Branch, funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and in association with Causeway Chamber of Commerce.

