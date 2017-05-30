Plane crash pair escape serious injury

A man and a woman escaped serious injury when their light aircraft crashed near Castlewellan Country Park in Co Down on Monday afternoon.

Ambulance, police and fire crews attended the park after the plane was reported to have come down on a wooded hillside around 4.50pm.

The pair were reported to have walked away from the wreckage and were treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

The Ikarus C42 aircraft involved was one of several used by Kernan Aviation based in the Craigavon area.

Last night a spokeswoman for Kernan Aviation told the News Letter the pilot involved was fully qualified and not providing instruction at the time.

“Everybody is safe thank God. They have gone home to their own homes,” she said.

“They have been checked out by the ambulance staff and they are all right. The aircraft is not in great condition but as long as they’re safe. It’s one of those unfortunate accidents but that’s the way life goes sometimes. It was an awful shock but we’re just relieved.”

The spokeswoman said she didn’t know the pilot personally, but added: “What a relief. I’m just relieved they’re safe and to hear they’ve gone home.”

NI Ambulance Service said: “Following aircraft crash in Castlewellan the two patients, male and female, were discharged at scene following assessment by paramedics.”