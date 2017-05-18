Plans for 500 new homes in Londonderry

One of the Northern Ireland's leading house builders, Braidwater, has taken over a previously abandoned site in Londonderry, which was left in disrepair after the property crash.

The transformation of the Ashbrook Court site on the Fincairn Road, formerly named Copperthorpe, will see the development of 35 new, contemporary family homes in the area as well as the completion of unfinished homes and infrastructure.

Braidwater has also made a commitment to put road bonds in place, ensure drainage works are rectified and provide landscaping for the new homes.

The project is part of a wider development plan for the Drumahoe area that will consist of more than 500 new homes and will link to the Ashbrook Court development, bringing a new lease of life to the local area.

Braidwater worked closely with statutory authorities and stakeholders including Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Hilary McClintock, to redevelop the estate and improve it for the existing community, and credit her in being highly involved and engaging throughout the initial stages of the project.

Managing Director of Braidwater, Joe McGinnis, said: “We took over the now renamed Ashbrook Court site in 2016 and sought to complete and improve upon the development so that it is a desirable place for everyone to live in. This includes the current residents who were left with many unresolved issues and who we would like to thank for their patience and continued support. Mayor Hilary McClintock is a true example of a community leader, who has worked timelessly for her local area and had a genuine interest in our plans for Drumahoe.

“Braidwater has been designing and building high quality family homes across Northern Ireland for over 40 years, and we are committed to ensuring the development as a whole is a safe environment for everyone. We have worked with the statutory authorities to secure road bonds and correct the drainage problems which were causing massive issues for the residents.

“This phase will consist of 35 new energy efficient semi-detached homes and townhouses set in a landscaped site with attractive views. This will be the start of other developments we’ve planned for the area which will see more than 500 new, luxury homes being built around the main Glenshane Road. We have worked hard to bring a unique offering to the area that will appeal to all new home owners.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Hilary McClintock said she was delighted to see progress with this development.

“I have been working with various agencies in relation to this development for a number of years and I am really pleased to see a positive outcome to the ongoing issues at this site. This is fantastic news for Drumahoe and a good example of positive collaboration and engagement between the relevant stakeholders to bring this development forward.”

She added: “Derry City and Strabane District Council is committed to working with all of its stakeholders to oversee the development of well-planned neighbourhoods with a varied mix of housing developments that create exciting and sustainable living spaces for local communities across the City and District.

"This development in Drumahoe will greatly benefit the local economy and is very much in keeping with the Council’s ongoing commitment to support developers from both the social and private housing sectors to create high quality sustainable housing as set out in the Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan,” she said.

The new Ashbrook Court show home launch will take place on June 3.

To find out more about Ashbrook, visit www.braidwater.com/ashbrook-court-drumahoe.html or contact Braidwater on 028 7181 0106.