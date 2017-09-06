Plans to redraw constituency boundaries ‘likely to be scrapped’

Work on redrawing the shape of Northern Ireland’s political map is set to continue despite a media report which said that plans to slash the number of MPs may be stalling.

The Times of London reported on Wednesday that three unnamed sources had said a government plan to reduce the total number of politicians in the House of Commons from 650 to 600 was “likely to be scrapped”.

One source was quoted as saying that the plan was a “massive liability”, and that the only way it could be accomplished easily was with a large majority.

Draft plans are afoot to redraw electoral boundaries across much of the country, taking account of the pending cut in the number of constituencies.

As reported in the News Letter, these plans have drawn fire from parties in Northern Ireland.

The DUP – the Tories’ allies in the Commons – are opposed to the cut in constituencies for Northern Ireland from 18 to 17, and has said that the blueprints for how this will look risk “far-reaching and negative political consequences for the constitutional stability of Northern Ireland”.

The Times said that the boundary changes would need to be approved by MPs. It added that the Labour Party is opposed to reducing the number of constituencies, and that “Mrs May’s team believes that she will struggle to get this through”.

The article quoted a Downing Street spokesman as saying that independent boundary commissioners “are continuing the process” of bringing forward plans “for a fairer House of Commons based on 600 equally sized seats, and these will be brought forward to parliament in due course”.

On this side of the Irish Sea, a spokesman for the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland said it is “pressing ahead” with its plans as intended.

He said: “The Boundary Commission will continue its work on the 2018 review in line with the current legislation.”

The legislation in question, passed in1987, commits the commission to review the shape and size of parliamentary constituencies every five years.

A draft blueprint for what Northern Ireland’s new 17 constituencies would look like was unveiled last September.

It has drawn criticism for radically altering the boundaries of many seats, including cutting the number of Belfast seats from four to three.