Play about ‘Michelle and Arlene’ debuts in city’s newest arts venue

A new play about the relationship between Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill will take place in a new pop-up theatre venue in one of Belfast’s empty landmark buildings.

Local arts companies Accidental Theatre & Amadan have taken residence in the former Northern Bank at 12-13 Shaftesbury Square – and transformed it into a hub for artists & audiences.

The team are busy creating a vast range of events, workshops, and performances that put this valuable city asset to immediate, dynamic use.

This formidable space, owned by Fonacab, has been out of commercial use for nearly a decade and has been ideal for renovation as an arts hub.

Coming up on August 19 Amadan are staging Bedlam Bazaar, a new cabaret club night featuring all manner of entertainers, from the weirdly wonderful to the seductively strange.

A week later Accidental are staging Michelle & Arlene by Rosemary Jenkinson; a new project called Rapid Response where Accidental ask writers to write a new play very quickly to respond to what is going on around us right now.

It runs from August 24 to 26. Tickets range between £8 and £10.