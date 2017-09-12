‘Please help us find who tried to kill our son’

The parents of a Ballymena man left in critical state after being assaulted, have appealed for help in catching those responsible.

Father-of-two Andrew Barr, was found in the Leighinmohr Avenue area of the town at around 6am on Friday morning.

The popular fitness instructor was found some four hours after being assaulted and was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.

It is understood he had earlier been attending a function at the nearby hotel.

Andrew’s parents Sam and Amanda took to Facebook to make an impassioned plea for help in finding those responsible for the brutal attack.

In their message on social media, Mr and Mrs Barr said: “Andrew is currently in a critical state and his head injuries sustained were consistent with being repeatedly kicked .

“He has luckily not lost his sight in his left eye and and his punctured lungs are recovering.

“He suffered brain haemorrhaging to both sides of his head one of which is inoperable..

“Please, please if anyone has any reliable evidence or can help us find those who did this , please contact Ballymena Police Station.

“It is being treated as attempted murder.”

Police want to speak to anyone who was with Andrew the previous night.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who was socialising in the man’s company earlier that evening at a function he attended in the Leighinmohr Avenue area.

“In particular, police would like to hear from anyone who was with the man between the hours of 1am and 2.30am.”

He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 168 08/09/17.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.