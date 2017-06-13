Police: Antrim flat blaze believed to have been started deliberately

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a property in Antrim.

Officers were alerted to the blaze at Arran Street during the early hours of this morning. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the flames.

Detective Constable Veronica McGarry said: “The fire in the ground floor flat is believed to have been started deliberately shortly before 3.30am.

Thankfully there was no one home at the time.

We are investigating the circumstances of the fire and would like to hear from anyone with information. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 138 13/06/17.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.