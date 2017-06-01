Police appeal after boy, 12, goes missing in Belfast

Police in east Belfast have appealed for help in finding a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Conan Quinn left the area of Willowfield Drive at around 12:45pm this afternoon. He was wearing a charcoal grey Adidas tracksuit with navy sleeves and three white stripes down the arms.

He is also wearing camouflage Nike trainers.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact police on 101, quoting serial 612 of 01/06/17