Police appeal after gang stabbing in west Belfast

A man in his 20s sustained a stab wound to his neck after being attacked by a number of men on the Springfield Road in Belfast last night.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing which happened shortly before 9.20pm.

A PSNI spokesman said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injury that is not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Springfield Avenue between 9pm and 9.30pm and who witnessed the attack to contact detectives from Reactive & Organised Crime Branch in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1279 of 25 October. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.