Police appeal after head-on road smash near Holywood

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-car, head-on road smash on the A2 Bangor Road near Holywood.

Sergeant Tom Stevenson said it is believed the driver of a black Suzuki Alto drifted into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane, colliding with the blue Suzuki Swift. The collision, which occurred at Larch Hill, was reported to police at 8pm on Tuesday evening (December 20).

"One male driver walked away from the collision with minor injuries, however the male driver of the other vehicle remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition," Sergeant Stevenson said.

Police have appealed to anyone that may have any information regarding this incident or to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to contact Newtownards Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1127 on 20/12/16. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”